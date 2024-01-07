O’Connell, White and pass rush lead Raiders to 27-14 win over Broncos in season finale
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aidan O’Connell passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns, Zamir White rushed for 112 yards and a relentless Las Vegas pass rush helped the Raiders continue their dominance over the Denver Broncos with a 27-14 victory. This was the Raiders’ eighth consecutive victory over their AFC West rivals and 10th in 11 games. That included a 4-0 record in Las Vegas. Both teams ended their season at 8-9 and out of the playoffs with a number of questions facing both franchises.