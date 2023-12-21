Denver puts road win streak on the line against Brooklyn

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESSUpdated 12:02 AM MST, December 21, 2023Share

Denver Nuggets (19-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (13-14, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Nuggets face Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 8-6 at home. Brooklyn is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Nuggets have gone 8-8 away from home. Denver is third in the Western Conference allowing only 110.3 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Nets average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 11.1 per game the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Nets allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 124-101 in the last matchup on Dec. 15. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 26 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Aaron Gordon is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 22.0 points and 11.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 116.0 points, 46.6 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 117.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Lonnie Walker IV: out (hamstring), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (back), Ben Simmons: out (back).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.