Jokic has 31 points and 15 boards, Nuggets beat Raptors 113-104 for 5th win in 6 games

TORONTO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 15 rebounds, Canadian guard Jamal Murray scored 20 points in his only regular season appearance north of the border and the Denver Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors 113-104. Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. each scored 12 points and Peyton Watson had 11 as Denver won for the fifth time in six games and evened its road record at 8-8. Jokic shot 13 for 23 and led the Nuggets with six assists. Scottie Barnes had 30 points, two shy of his career-high, and 10 rebounds for Toronto. Pascal Siakam added 18 points for the Raptors.

