PORTLAND, Ore. — Rytis Petraitis’ 20 points helped Air Force defeat Portland 80-58. Petraitis added five rebounds and three steals for the Falcons. Ethan Taylor added 16 points and Kellan Boylan finished with 15 points, while adding six rebounds and five steals. The Falcons extended their winning streak to six games. Chris Austin led the Pilots in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.