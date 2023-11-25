Utah grinds out seventh straight win over Colorado, 23-17

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaylon Glover ran for a career-high 107 yards to lead Utah to a 23-17 victory over Colorado in the Pac-12 finale for both teams on Saturday. Glover paced a running attack for the Utes that generated 268 yards with his first career 100-yard game. Sione Vaki and Ja’Quinden Jackson added 68 rushing yards apiece. Luke Bottari threw for 61 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns while filling in for Bryson Barnes at quarterback. Barnes did not play because of an illness.

