Gillman scores 2 TDs, defense adds 2 pick-6 and Montana blanks Northern Colorado 40-0

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eli Gillman rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns, the defense contributed a pair of touchdowns and Montana defeated Northern Colorado 40-0. Jaxon Lee returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter. It took Junior Bergen’s 19-yard punt return and his 21-yard reception from Keali’i Ah Yat four plays after that to give Montana a 14-0 lead late in the first half. The Grizzlies got going in the second half with Gillman scoring on a pair of short runs, Braxton Hill returning an interception 34 yards and Clifton McDowell hitting Sawyer Racanelli for a 20-yard touchdown. Montana ended up with 455 yards, 285 on the ground, and held the Bears to 94 yards, 18 on the ground.

