Colorado teens accused of taking ‘memento’ photo after rock-throwing death set to appear in court

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Three teenagers charged with murder in the death of a 20-year Colorado driver who was struck by a rock that investigators say was thrown through her windshield are set to appear in court to determine if their case should go to trial. The teens were arrested days after Alexa Bartell was hit in the head while talking on the phone with a friend and driving northwest of Denver in April. Investigators have said Bartell was killed by the rock and not the crash. They also said the teens, all 18 at the time, circled back to take a photo of the crashed car as a “memento.” Attorneys for the teens couldn’t immediately be reached by telephone for comment.

