Abad picks up his first win in six years. Rockies beat Astros 4-3 as bullpen shines

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar lined a go-ahead triple in the fourth and the Rockies hung on to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 in a bullpen game where Colorado used seven pitchers. This had all the hallmarks of a high-scoring Coors Field affair when it was 3-3 after the first inning. But the pitching took over and the only run allowed after the early fireworks was an RBI triple from Tovar off the fence in right-center to score C.J. Cron. Reliever Jake Bird was roughed up for three runs as he opened the game on the mound for the Rockies. From there, the bullpen surrendered just five hits. Fernando Abad (1-0) earned the win by recording four outs. Justin Lawrence picked up his sixth save.

