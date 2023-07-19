11 mustangs die in US roundup in Nevada caught on video, showing horses with broken necks

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Eleven wild horses have died in the first 10 days of a big mustang roundup in Nevada. A Las Vegas congresswoman says the series of tragedies since July 9 underscores the urgent need to outlaw the use of helicopters to capture the animals. The dead include five young foals, four horses with broken necks and a stallion with a snapped rear leg that was chased by a helicopter and horseback rider as it tried to flee for 35 minutes before it was euthanized. A longtime observer and horse advocate recorded the roundup on video. Rep. Dina Titus says it demonstrates the brutal nature of the inhumane roundups.

