Colorado teen accused of trying to go to Iraq to fight for the Islamic State group

DENVER (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an 18-year-old from suburban Denver who allegedly planned to go to Iraq to fight for the Islamic State group has been arrested as he tried to board a flight to Turkey. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Davin Daniel Meyer of Castle Rock was arrested Friday and has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Meyer’s lawyer didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

