Avalanche sign forward Ross Colton to a four-year contract and avoid arbitration

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have avoided arbitration with forward Ross Colton, signing him to a four-year contract. The deal is worth $16 million with a $4 million annual salary-cap hit. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t disclose contract terms. Colorado acquired Colton from cap-strapped Tampa Bay prior to the NHL draft. Colton scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal for Tampa Bay in 2021. He was also with the Lightning the following year when they lost to the Avalanche in the final.

