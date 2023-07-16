Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson goes back on injured list after hurting calf

DENVER (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list, a day after straining his right calf running out a grounder. The 37-year-old pulled up as he neared first base in the seventh inning of New York’s 6-3 win over Colorado on Saturday. The three-time All-Star was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs. Infielder Oswald Peraza was recalled from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

