Stanton’s 4th homer in 4 games powers Yankees over Rockies 6-3, Donaldson hurt again

DENVER (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered for the fourth time in four games and reached 1,000 career RBIs by driving in four runs to power the New York Yankees over the Colorado Rockies 6-3. Stanton’s opposite-field, three-run homer down the right-field line with two outs in the second capped a five-run inning off Connor Seabold that built a 6-1 lead. Stanton, who has 12 homers at Coors Field, drove in the first run with a groundout in the first. He has 16 RBIs in his last 14 games.

