Rapids home struggles continue in scoreless draw with Dynamo

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s William Yarbrough and Houston’s Steve Clark both finished with three saves as the Rapids and Dynamo played to a scoreless draw. The Rapids (3-10-10) fall to 1-4-7 at home this season, becoming the fourth team in league history to win just once in 12 home matches to start a season. Colorado’s success at home against Houston continues with the Rapids posting a 4-0-5 mark in the last nine match-ups. Houston (8-10-5) is just 1-8-3 on the road this season.

