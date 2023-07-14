Sheepherder is severely injured when black bear attacks him in Colorado wilderness
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Wildlife officials say a black bear attacked a sheepherder in the mountains of southwestern Colorado this week. The 35-year-old man was severely injured with bites on his head and wounds to an arm and hand. The bear suspected of attacking him was later killed. Tuesday’s bear attack is the first one reported in Colorado this year. The man awoke to a disturbance between the bear and his sheep around 1 a.m. and fired a rifle at the bear before being attacked. He was taken to a hospital for surgery and later released.