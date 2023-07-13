Abandoned match between Timbers, Rapids ends in 0-0 draw

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — The Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids finished off a scoreless draw in a match that began on July 4 before being abandoned due to thunderstorms. William Yarbrough had two saves to complete a clean sheet for the Rapids (3-10-9). David Bingham needed one save to notch the shutout for the Timbers (5-9-8). The match was resumed in the 46th minute. Only players who were active on July 4 were eligible to play. That ruled out Colorado’s Andrew Gutman, who joined the Rapids after that date.

