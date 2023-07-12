Suspect in Vegas Strip resort standoff a fugitive in Colorado kidnapping case, authorities say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of instigating a hostage standoff and throwing furniture from a 21st-floor window at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip is a fugitive wanted for kidnapping in another state. A judge set bail Wednesday at $750,000 for Matthew Mannix of Golden, Colorado. But even if he posts bail, Mannix will remain jailed at least until a court hearing Thursday on the warrant from his home state. Mannix is accused of holding a woman hostage for more than five hours Tuesday and claiming he had a gun. Police say the woman was released with minor injuries when Mannix surrendered, and a knife was found, but no gun.

