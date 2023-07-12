Denver police officer who was hit by firetruck during Nuggets parade had leg amputated
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Police Department said that one of their officers received a below-the-knee amputation after a firetruck hit him during the celebratory parade for the Denver Nuggets’ NBA championship win. Sgt. Justin Dodge was trying to protect Nuggets fans from getting too close to the moving fire truck during the June 15 parade when the truck rolled over his leg. The procedure included a skin graft and he was released from the hospital Monday night to recover at home, according to the Denver Police Department.