Montreal Canadiens sign forward Alex Newhook to four-year contract extension

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Alex Newhook to a four-year, $11.6 million contract extension. Newhook was acquired June 27 from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for 31st and 37th picks in the 2023 draft and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother. The 22-year-old Canadian center had 16 goals and 14 assists in 82 games with the Avalanche last season. He had 27 goals and 39 assists over 159 games for Colorado, which drafted him 16th overall in 2019.

