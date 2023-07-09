Galván’s PK goal lifts Rapids over Dallas 2-1 for 1st home win

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Braian Galván scored on a second-half penalty kick and the Colorado Rapids won at home for the first time this season, beating FC Dallas 2-1. Galván’s PK score was his first goal this season and it came in the 62nd minute for the Rapids (3-10-8), who tied but didn’t break the league record with a nine-match winless run at home to begin the season. Cincinnati went nine straight home matches without a win to begin the 2021 season. Dallas (8-9-5) has lost six straight times at Colorado after playing to a draw there in the first meeting.

