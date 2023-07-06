USA Basketball unveils the 12-man roster for this summer’s World Cup in Philippines

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Grant Hill started working on the USA Basketball roster for this summer’s World Cup many months ago, long before the first invitations were extended. He hopes the result will make it worth all that effort. USA Basketball formally unveiled the 12-player World Cup roster on Thursday, with no changes to the group that had made commitments in recent weeks. The final list: New York teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Brooklyn teammates Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Utah’s Walker Kessler, Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.