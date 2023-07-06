Spirited, candy-eating heptathlete Anna Hall has world title on mind and world record in sight

There’s no hiding the emotions of heptathlete Anna Hall. The reigning world bronze medalist is an open book on the track. She grimaces if she doesn’t like a particular jump, throw or run and bounces around when she does. The fun-loving, candy-chomping 22-year-old from Colorado who labels herself a “big goofball” is emerging as the next big name in track and field. She might even be the one to break Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s nearly 35-year-old world heptathlon record. The first step begins this week when Hall tries to earn her spot for worlds at the U.S. championships in Eugene, Oregon.

