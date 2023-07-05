Young man died after fall at a Rocky Mountain waterfall
Associated Press
ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) — The National Park Service said a 25-year-old Rhode Island man died after falling and being pulled underwater at a waterfall in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday. The man from Providence has not been publicly identified. His body was found Sunday evening. The deceased man fell at West Creek Falls, on the east side of the park. Rocky Mountain National Park covers over 400 square miles (1,036 square kilometers) of rugged mountains and high tundra, drawing typically over 4 million hikers annually. The National Park Service warned visitors to be extra cautious near streams, rivers and waterfalls.