Young man died after fall at a Rocky Mountain waterfall

ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) — The National Park Service said a 25-year-old Rhode Island man died after falling and being pulled underwater at a waterfall in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday. The man from Providence has not been publicly identified. His body was found Sunday evening. The deceased man fell at West Creek Falls, on the east side of the park. Rocky Mountain National Park covers over 400 square miles (1,036 square kilometers) of rugged mountains and high tundra, drawing typically over 4 million hikers annually. The National Park Service warned visitors to be extra cautious near streams, rivers and waterfalls.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.