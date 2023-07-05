Skip to Content
US judge recommends settlement over management of the Rio Grande

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge is recommending that the U.S. Supreme Court approve a settlement among three Western states over the management of one of North America’s longest rivers. The special master outlined his recommendation in a report filed Monday, calling the agreement fair, reasonable and consistent with a decadeslong water-sharing agreement for the Rio Grande between New Mexico, Texas and Colorado. It’s unclear when the Supreme Court might take up the recommendation. The states reached the proposed settlement last year, but the federal government objected. New Mexico water officials have said implementing the settlement will require reducing water use through a combination of efforts, including paying farmers not to plant and making infrastructure improvements.

Associated Press

