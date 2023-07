COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — A Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers was postponed Tuesday night due to inclement weather. A new date for the match will be announced later. The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. MDT. It was nearly midnight before the match was called off.

