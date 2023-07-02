St Louis City keeps Rapids reeling with 2-0 victory

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis City scored two quick goals and Roman Bürki made three saves to lead St. Louis City to a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Defender Tim Parker gave St. Louis City (11-7-2) the lead in the 4th minute when he used a pass from Aziel Jackson to score for a second time this season. Jared Stroud notched his fourth goal of the campaign, scoring in the 11th minute for a 2-0 lead. Samuel Adeniran and Kyle Hiebert had assists. Bürki earned his fourth clean sheet of the season for expansion St. Louis City. William Yarbrough had five saves for Colorado (2-10-8).

