Rockies option reliever Peter Lambert and call up pitcher Fernando Abad

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies optioned reliever Peter Lambert to Triple-A Albuquerque and called up pitcher Fernando Abad from Triple-A. Colorado also designated infielder Connor Kaiser for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. In 15 appearances this season, 14 of which came out of the bullpen, Lambert has a 1-1 record with a 6.29 ERA, 36 strikeouts and 15 walks. The 26-year-old right-hander threw three shutout innings Saturday night for the Rockies in their 10-inning loss to the Detroit Tigers.

