McKinstry hits 3-run homer in 10th inning, Tigers beat the Rockies 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Zach McKinstry hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the 10th inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers past the Colorado Rockies 4-2. With Jonathan Schoop at second as the automatic runner, Eric Haase singled off Pierce Johnson to put runners at the corners. McKinstry followed his sixth homer, a 400-foot drive over the right-center fence and into the Rockies bullpen. Kris Bryant hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom half off Alex Lange, who struck out Ryan McMahon to send the Rockies to their first loss in three extra-inning games this season.

