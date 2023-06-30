Rockies activate Kris Bryant after a month on the injured list with a left heel bruise

DENVER (AP) — Colorado activated Kris Bryant before the Rockies’ game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, a month after the outfielder was placed on the injured list with a left heel bruise. Bryant was scheduled to start in right field and hit second. The 32-year-old Bryant is hitting .263 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 50 games this season. He was 1 for 4 with a walk in his one rehab game at Albuquerque on Wednesday. Bryant played only 42 games in his first season with Colorado in 2022, after signing a seven-year, $182 million free agent contract. He missed most of last season with plantar fasciitis.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.