Martinez helps power Dodgers past Rockies 14-3 after a severe weather delay

DENVER (AP) — J.D. Martinez had four hits, including his 19th home run to highlight a six-run fourth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers came out swinging after the game’s start was delayed nearly two hours by severe weather, beating the Colorado Rockies 14-3. Martinez continued his torrid batting at Coors Field, extending his hitting streak to 11 games at the park, where he is a career .444 hitter (28 for 63). Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman each had a pair of hits and drove in three runs. Mookie Betts and Jason Heyward both doubled twice, helping the Dodgers take the series 2-1 while establishing season highs in runs and hits in a game (18).

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.