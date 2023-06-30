VanVleet to Houston; many big names stay put as NBA free agency opens

Fred VanVleet is leaving the Toronto Raptors for Houston. But Kyrie Irving is staying in Dallas. Same goes for Jerami Grant in Portland and Cam Johnson in Brooklyn. Kyle Kuzma basically doubled his salary in Washington, and Draymond Green ensured that Golden State’s championship core stays together. Free agency in the NBA got off to its traditional fast start on Friday night. VanVleet got $130 million from the Rockets for three years. Irving got $126 million over the next three years. Kuzma agreed to a $102 million, four-year deal with the Wizards and Green got a new contract that’ll pay him $100 million over four seasons with the Warriors.

