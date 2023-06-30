All Hail the Rockies! Pea-sized hail makes Coors Field a winter wonderland ahead of Dodgers game

DENVER (AP) — Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies stretched and dove, head first, making quite a splash. The Rockies catcher wasn’t stealing a base or avoiding a tag. Instead, Diaz was sliding on the hail-covered tarp of Coors Field hours before Colorado hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. The Denver area was hit with heavy rain, high winds and pea-sized hail, transforming the green outfield grass into ice-covered turf and delaying the start of the series finale for an hour and 50 minutes.

