Avalanche trade for Ross Colton from the Lightning. They’re expected to lose J.T. Compher

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Ross Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The move almost certainly spells the end of J.T. Compher’s time with the Avalanche. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Compher is testing the free agent market. Colton scored in the clinching game when the Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2021. He and Tampa Bay lost to Colorado in 2022. Colton is a pending restricted free agent who’s expected to get a raise from the $1.25 million he made last season.

