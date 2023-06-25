Angels Trout, Drury and Thaiss homer on consecutive pitches in 13-run inning against Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss of the Angels hit home runs on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning for Los Angeles against the Colorado Rockies. Trout hit a 451-foot homer to center field on a 1-0 pitch from Colorado starter Chase Anderson. Drury hit the next pitch for a 437-foot homer to left center, and Matt Thais followed with a 399-foot homer to right. The Angels went on to score 10 more runs on seven more hits, capped by a two-run homer by Mickey Moniak.