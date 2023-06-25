After blowout win in Denver, Angels acquire Mike Moustakas from Rockies

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran corner infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado moments after their 25-1 victory over the Rockies on Saturday night. The Rockies got minor league right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc, who was 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts at Class A Tri-City this season. Moustakas hit .270 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with the Rockies after joining them in spring training.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.