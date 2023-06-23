Skip to Content
AP Colorado

Supreme Court ruling complicates Navajo Nation’s fight for more water

KRDO
By
Published 5:00 PM

By MICHAEL PHILLIS and SAM METZ
Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Supreme Court ruling this week will make it harder for the Navajo Nation to get water from the Colorado River. No one disputes that century-old treaties give them a right to water flowing through their reservation. The court found that the federal government isn’t responsible for securing that water for the 170,000 tribal members who live there. It’s a win for Arizona, Nevada and California. They said requiring them to accommodate the Navajo Nation’s needs would upend negotiations over water supplies for 40 million people and a $15 billion-a-year industry that grows most of the nation’s winter vegetables.

Article Topic Follows: AP Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content