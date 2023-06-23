NBA-champion Nuggets try to run it back in a Northwest Division that added a wealth of young talent
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — It took Denver 47 NBA seasons to get to the top. Staying there won’t be easy with the Northwest Division adding a wealth of young talent in the draft. Portland paired Scoot Henderson with Damian Lillard. Utah added Taylor Hendricks and Keyonte George to continue their youthful trend. Minnesota will run it back with Anthony Edwards & Co., and Oklahoma City added point guard Cason Wallace to go with standout Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Nuggets went in search of some cost-control rookies to build around a core that includes Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic.