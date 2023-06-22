Tornadoes, hail and hurricane-force winds tear through west Texas, killing 4 people in small town

A line of severe storms produced a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas. At least four people were killed and nine injured in the significant damage around the small town of Matador. National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Ziebell says the supercell that developed Wednesday night produced 109 mph winds and hail at least 4-inches wide. More than 100,000 people lost power in the Houston area. Gov. Greg Abbott has added six counties to a state disaster declaration. Cooling centers are open in Matador and the Houston area for those without power in the warm weather.

By KEN MILLER and SARAH BRUMFIELD Associated Press

