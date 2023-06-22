Senate votes to keep Biden rule toughening requirements on stabilizing braces for firearms

WASHINGTON (AP) — New rules that require owners to register stabilizing braces for firearms will stay in place after the Senate rejected a Republican effort to overturn them. President Joe Biden had vowed to veto the resolution overturning the rules if it had passed on Thursday. In January, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives finalized the new regulations on pistols with stabilizing braces that require owners to register them and pay a fee or remove the braces. The regulation was one of several steps Biden first announced in 2021 after a man using a stabilizing brace killed 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

