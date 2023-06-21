NBA-champion Nuggets trade into the 1st round by swapping picks with the Pacers, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — The NBA-champion Denver Nuggets struck a deal with Indiana to acquire a first-round round pick in the draft on Thursday night. The teams agreed to a deal that also gives the Nuggets the 32nd overall pick, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Pacers will receive the 40th pick in this year’s draft from Denver and a first-round pick in 2024. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has yet to be announced.

