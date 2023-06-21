Clark Haggans, longtime NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, dies at 46

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Clark Haggans, an outside linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year career that included stops in Arizona and San Francisco, has died. He was 46. The Larimer County coroner’s office responded to a residence in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Monday to investigate the death of a male identified as Haggans. An autopsy was performed Wednesday with the cause and manner of death pending further investigation. Haggans spent eight of his 13 NFL seasons with the Steelers. His best year came in 2005 when he had a career-high nine sacks and added another in the Super Bowl as the Steelers beat Seattle. He retired after the 2012 season with 46 1/2 sacks.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.