Colorado Supreme Court strikes law allowing child sex abuse lawsuits from decades past

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Supreme Court struck down a law Tuesday that gave childhood sexual abuse victims a three year window to sue over abuses as far back as the 1960s. Justices cited the state Constitution’s ban on retrospective legislation which means a law that applies to conduct prior to the it’s passage. The law was intended to allow child victims to bypass the statute of limitations and seek accountability. It’s part of a national effort following the #MeToo movement to rollback time limitations on victims ability to seek justice.

