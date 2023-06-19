Votto homers, hits 2-run single in return to Reds’ lineup after 10-month absence

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered and hit a go-ahead, two-run single in his return to the Cincinnati Reds’ lineup after a 10-month absence that followed an operation to repair his left biceps and rotator cuff. The 39-year-old hit sixth and played first base Monday in a series opener against Colorado in the first big league game since Aug. 16. The 2010 NL MVP hit a 104.4 mph lineout to center int he second inning, then drove a first-pitch, belt-high fastball from Austin Gomber to the opposite field in right. The 102 mph drive landed about a dozen rows into the right-field seats and put the Reds ahead 3-1.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.