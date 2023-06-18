Eddie Rosario homers twice, knocks in 6 as Braves thump Rockies 14-6
By BILL TROCCHI
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Eddie Rosario homered twice and drove in six runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 14-6 for their sixth consecutive victory. Michael Harris II went 5 for 5 and scored three times for Atlanta, which erased a 5-0 deficit. Harris and Ozzie Albies each hit a three-run drive, helping the Braves increasing their major league-leading total to 126 homers. Ryan McMahon homered twice and drove in three runs for last-place Colorado, which has lost five straight and 11 of 14 overall. Chase Anderson was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in three-plus innings.