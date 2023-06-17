San Diego State seeks info from the Mountain West related to a potential exit, an AP source says

San Diego State University has sent a letter to the Mountain West seeking information related to a potential exit next year, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. According to multiple reports, SDSU wants an extension of the deadline to give formal notice it is leaving the Mountain West to avoid having to pay double the exit fee. SDSU hopes to join either the Pac-12 or the Big 12 but has not received a formal invitation.

