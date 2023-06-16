Ozzie Albies, AJ Smith-Shawver lead the Braves to an 8-3 win over the Rockies

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies had three hits and three RBIs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 8-3 to give 20-year-old rookie AJ Smith-Shawver his first major league win. Smith-Shawver gave up three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings in his second career start. He struck out six, walked one and allowed two solo homers. Kevin Pillar went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Sean Murphy added three hits and two runs for the first-place Braves, who have won nine of 11.

