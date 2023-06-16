2024 trial date set for 2 men in Vermont murder-for-hire case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge has set an October 2024 trial date for two men facing federal charges in a case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man. Serhat Gumrukcu, of Los Angeles, and Berk Eratay, of Las Vegas, pleaded not guilty last year to a charge of wire fraud as part of a transcontinental murder-for-hire case. The two men were previously charged with arranging to have the third defendant, Jerry Banks, kidnap and kill Gregory Davis, of Danville, Vermont. Prosecutors say Banks abducted and killed Davis as part of the conspiracy. Banks pleaded guilty earlier this month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.