Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho tied for LPGA Tour lead in Michigan

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho birdied the par-5 18th for a 6-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead Thursday in the Meijer LPGA Classic. Kupcho birdied four of the five par-5 holes in a bogey-free round at Blythefield Country Club. She was tied with Ayaka Furue, Frida Kinhult, Lindsey Weaver-Wright and Cheyenne Knight. Ally Ewing was a stroke back at 67 with Amy Yang, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Alison Lee and Eun-Hee Ji. Ashleigh Buhai, the ShopRite LPGA Classic winner last week in New Jersey, and Minjee Lee topped the group at 68.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.