Critics blast Georgia’s plan to delay software updates on its voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — Critics of Georgia’s plan to wait until after next year’s presidential election to install a software update to address security flaws on the state’s voting equipment called that irresponsible. They say that leaves the machines open to attack. The vulnerabilities in the Dominion Voting Systems machines were identified by an expert witness in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Georgia’s election system. Georgia election officials say the amount of time and labor required to install the latest Dominion software makes it unrealistic to do it before the 2024 election cycle. But they insist the state’s elections are secure.

