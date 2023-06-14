Police say 2 men fatally shot after road rage incident on Interstate 25 in Denver

DENVER (AP) — Police say two men were fatally shot after a road rage incident involving two vehicles in Denver. They say the men were riding together in the same vehicle on Interstate 25 on Tuesday. They stopped their vehicle in the righthand lane near a busy interchange and the passenger got out and approached another car, which had also stopped. Police say the driver of the second vehicle apparently opened fire on the passenger and then the driver, who grabbed onto the suspect’s vehicle as he drove away. The suspect was arrested soon after. Police have not released any information about what happened before the cars pulled over.

